Kepler was scratched from Wednesday's lineup versus the White Sox due to right knee soreness, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kepler was slated to start in center field and bat sixth Wednesday, but he was scratched about an hour prior to first pitch. It's unknown if the 26-year-old is expected to miss any additional time. Jake Cave entered the lineup in center field in his absence.

