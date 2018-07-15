Twins' Max Kepler: Plants homer Saturday
Kepler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Saturday in the Twins' 19-6 loss to the Rays.
The 25-year-old laced a Chris Archer offering over the right-field fence and has recorded a hit in nine of his past 10 games, during which he's 11-for-37 (.297) with three big flies and seven RBI. Kepler has teased some hot stretches with the bat but hasn't sustained them for a significant window, carrying a .228/.313/.409 line with 11 homers and 36 RBI over 361 plate appearances into Sunday's first-half finale.
