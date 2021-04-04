Kepler went 1-for-5 with three RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Brewers.

Kepler opened the scoring by plating Jorge Polanco with a groundout in the first inning. In the sixth, Kepler added a two-RBI single before coming around to score on Miguel Sano's homer. The 28-year-old Kepler went 4-for-14 (.286) with four RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in the three-game series against the Brewers. The outfielder is locked in for a near-everyday role while hitting in the middle of the Twins' order.