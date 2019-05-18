Kepler went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Friday's 7-1 win over the Mariners.

Kepler provided an RBI single in the fourth inning to make it 2-0, and then added a 2-RBI single in the fifth inning to push the lead to 6-0. The right fielder is up 23 RBI and a .239 average through 40 games this season.