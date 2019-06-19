Twins' Max Kepler: Plays hero off bench
Kepler went 3-for-5 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the Red Sox.
He wasn't even in the starting lineup with lefty David Price on the mound for Boston, but after pinch hitting for Marwin Gonzalez in the sixth inning, Kepler nearly single-handedly kept Minnesota in the game. He tied the score at 2-2 with an RBI single in the eighth and then answered a Mookie Betts solo shot in the 13th with one of his own, before walking it off in the 17th with a bases-loaded liner down the right-field line. Kepler is now slashing .321/.455/.736 through 15 games in June with six homers and 13 RBI.
