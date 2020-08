Kepler went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in the Twins' victory over the Pirates on Wednesday.

Kepler waited until the ninth inning to produce, taking Dovydas Neverauskas yard for insurance on the Twins' lead. He now has four home runs on the season, to go along with three doubles. Across 48 plate appearances, Kepler has reached base 17 times, scored 10 runs and driven in 10 runs.