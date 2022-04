Kepler went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run and an RBI in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Kepler turned in his best game of the young season in the loss, raising his on-base average by 116 points in the process. The lefty-hitting Kepler will be back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, starting in right field while batting sixth against Dodgers southpaw Clayton Kershaw.