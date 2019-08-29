Kepler (knee), who is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, went through a workout on the field prior to the contest, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Though he'll sit for the third straight day, Kepler's ability to do some running on the field suggests the Twins aren't overly concerned with his health. He could be available off the bench for the series finale and may return to the lineup Friday in Detroit.

