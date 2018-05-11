Twins' Max Kepler: Rare day off Friday
Kepler is out of the lineup against the Angels on Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Kepler will get a breather after starting the past 22 games, hitting .282/.344/.482 with two home runs and nine RBI during that span. Manager Paul Molitor will trot out an outfield of Eddie Rosario, Byron Buxton and Robbie Grossman on Friday against left-hander Tyler Skaggs.
