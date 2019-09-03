Kepler went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Monday's win over Detroit.

Kepler came through with one of the bigger hits of the ballgame, putting the Twins in the lead by plating two on an RBI single to left center. The 26-year-old is slashing .258/.339/.537 with 36 home runs and 90 RBI over 127 games in 2019.

