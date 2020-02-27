Kepler (back) is expected to make his spring debut Friday against the Red Sox, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kepler has been slowed by a minor upper-back injury to start camp, but he's on track to make his Grapefruit League debut this weekend, which should give him plenty of time to build up before the start of the season. The outfielder is coming off a career year during which he hit .252/.336/.519 with 36 home runs and 90 RBI in 134 games.