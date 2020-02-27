Twins' Max Kepler: Ready for spring debut
Kepler (back) is expected to make his spring debut Friday against the Red Sox, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Kepler has been slowed by a minor upper-back injury to start camp, but he's on track to make his Grapefruit League debut this weekend, which should give him plenty of time to build up before the start of the season. The outfielder is coming off a career year during which he hit .252/.336/.519 with 36 home runs and 90 RBI in 134 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP Review: 12 overrated players
If you're paying up for power bats, you're doing it wrong. Scott White reveals some of the...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...