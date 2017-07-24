Kepler is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Kepler will get the day off after starting each of the team's previous 10 contests. The 24-year-old entered the month of July with a .243 average but has raised that figure by 15 points with a strong 21-for-66 showing in July thus far. Robbie Grossman will take over in right field, batting sixth.