Kepler went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored during Thursday's extra-inning loss against the Brewers.

Kepler didn't post the best numbers during spring training, but he began the season on a strong note and only missed the home run to complete the cycle. Kepler will hit in the heart of the order this season after leading off in 2020, and while one game it's an extremely small sample size, the move might benefit the 28-year-old.