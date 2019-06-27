Kepler (elbow) will start in center field and bat leadoff Thursday against the Rays.

Kepler may not be fully healthy yet after sustaining a bruised right elbow Tuesday and sitting out Wednesday's win. Even so, with Eddie Rosario (ankle) listed as day-to-day with a more serious injury, Kepler will tough it out with the suddenly health-challenged Twins needing to field a full lineup. Kepler may not make for the most comfortable DFS play coming off the elbow issue, even though he's batting a sizzling .282/.391/.615 through 22 games in June.

