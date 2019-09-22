Kepler (shoulder) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Royals, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kepler appeared as a pinch-runner in Saturday's contest against the Royals but remains out of the starting lineup Sunday. This usage was hinted at by manager by Rocco Baldelli, who told reporters Saturday that Kepler may be used in more limited scenarios. LaMonte Wade will start in center field and bat ninth in his place.