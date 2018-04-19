Twins' Max Kepler: Removed with knee injury
Kepler was removed from Wednesday's game against the Indians with a right knee injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The Twins have yet to clarify the severity of the issue, but more should be known once he's further evaluated following Wednesday's game. Kepler was 1-for-3 before exiting the game prior to the 10th inning. He was replaced by Ryan LaMarre.
