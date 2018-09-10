Kepler is not in the lineup Monday against the Yankees.

Kepler is hitting just .174/.367/.217 across eight games in September, though he does have an impressive 6:7 K:BB over that stretch. He'll head to the bench for Monday's series opener to clear his head with southpaw J.A. Happ toeing the rubber for the Yankees. In his place, Robbie Grossman is starting in right field and hitting cleanup.