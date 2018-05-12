Twins' Max Kepler: Returns to Saturday's lineup
Kepler (hand) is starting in right field and batting third for Saturday's game against the Angels, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Kepler was out of the starting lineup Friday due to a left hand bruise, but he was still intentionally walked in his appearance as a pinch hitter. The Twins never felt as though X-rays were necessary, so it's no surprise to see the 25-year-old make a quick return to the field.
