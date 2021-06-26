site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Max Kepler: Riding pine Saturday
Kepler isn't starting Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Kepler will get a breather after he went 0-for-8 with four strikeouts across the last two games. Luis Arraez, Gilberto Celestino and Trevor Larnach will start in the outfield from left to right.
