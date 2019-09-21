Kepler (shoulder) was running the bases prior to Saturday's game, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kepler has been out of the lineup for a week but manager Rocco Baldelli suggested he could return to the field in some capacity soon. Helfan reported that Baldelli stated, "He could be an option to help us out in some other ways even if he's not playing in a full game right now, but we want to keep his legs moving in addition to everything else." That said, Kepler may not get a full game of at-bats soon, but could serve as a pinch-hitter or in another limited capacity.

