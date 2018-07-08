Kepler went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Orioles.

Kepler continues to show signs of breaking out a prolonged slump and Sunday's performance extended his hitting streak to a modest four games. In that span he also has two home runs, four RBI and six runs scored. While that's hardly enough to conclude he's in for improved performance for the remainder of the season, it's encouraging to see him hitting better.