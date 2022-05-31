Kepler (quadriceps) will return to the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, batting third while serving as the designated hitter.

Kepler hadn't played since exiting Saturday's game against the Royals with quadriceps tightness, but he's ready to go Tuesday, if only in a limited capacity. Whether or not he'll be cleared to take the field in the nightcap remains to be seen, though with the Tigers starting lefty Joey Wentz, it's possible Kepler sits the night game out.