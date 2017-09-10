Play

Kepler is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Kepler will be given the day off with the left-handed Jason Vargas taking the mound for the Royals. Kepler is hitting just .208 during the month of September and has lowered his season average to a pedestrian .245. Eddie Rosario will take his place in right field with Ehire Adrianza drawing the start in left.

