Twins' Max Kepler: Sits against lefty Sunday
Kepler is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Kepler will be given the day off with the left-handed Jason Vargas taking the mound for the Royals. Kepler is hitting just .208 during the month of September and has lowered his season average to a pedestrian .245. Eddie Rosario will take his place in right field with Ehire Adrianza drawing the start in left.
