Kepler is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Kepler is in the midst of a 2-for-23 (.087) slump, so it's no surprise that he'll find himself on the bench with one of the toughest southpaws in the game (Chris Sale) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Taylor Motter is starting in right field and hitting seventh in his stead.