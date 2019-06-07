Twins' Max Kepler: Sits against southpaw
Kepler is not starting Friday against Matthew Boyd and the Tigers.
Kepler has slid into a platoon role in right field lately, sitting against four of the last five lefties the Twins have faced. Marwin Gonzalez gets the start in right field.
