Kepler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Though Kepler was in the lineup the past two days when the Mariners brought left-handed starters to hill, he'll retreat to the bench in the series finale with southpaw Yusei Kikuchi on the rubber for Seattle. Ehire Adrianza replaces Kepler in the outfield, batting seventh in the order.