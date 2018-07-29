Kepler (general soreness) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

The Twins opted to hold Kepler out of the lineup for the second straight day was evidently still in some pain while trying to throw prior to the game, according to Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Robbie Grossman will start in right field and bat seventh while Kepler remains on the bench.