Kepler is out of the lineup Monday against the Yankees, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Lefty Jaime Garcia is poised to start for the Yankees, so Kepler will receive the day off. Ehire Adrianza will hit ninth and join the Twins' outfield in his place.

