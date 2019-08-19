Kepler (illness) is out of the lineup Monday against the White Sox, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Kepler exited Sunday's game against the Rangers due to "heat illness" and will miss at least one start as a result, though he's apparently available off the bench according to LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. In his place, Jake Cave is starting in center field and hitting seventh.

