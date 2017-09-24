Kepler (hip) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Twins haven't given any additional information regarding the severity of Kepler's injury. The team has Monday off, so consider Kepler day-to-day heading into Tuesday's contest against the Indians until further notice. Eddie Rosario will move to right field Sunday while Zack Granite gets the start in left.