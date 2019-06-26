Kepler (elbow) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Kepler's absence from Wednesday's lineup isn't all too surprising after the outfielder exited Tuesday's game with a right elbow bruise. X-rays came back clean, though the Twins are still awaiting the results of his MRI. Eddie Rosario is starting in center field Wednesday, with Jake Cave -- who would be the primary beneficiary if Kepler requires a trip to the injured list -- getting the nod in right field.