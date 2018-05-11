Kepler is out of Friday's lineup against the Angels with a left hand bruise, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kepler apparently sustained the injury in Thursday's game, but will not undergo X-rays and is available off the bench Friday. The injury appears minor and hopefully the 25-year-old will be able to return to the lineup at some point this weekend.

