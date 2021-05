Kepler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Twins' 4-2 loss Thursday to the White Sox.

Kepler hit his third home run this season in the eighth inning off Jose Ruiz. All three of his home runs came in his past six games. The 28-year-old is slashing just .200/.291/.378 with 13 RBI, 12 runs and five steals in 103 plate appearances. However, he is starting to show a little power to go along with his speed.