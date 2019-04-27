Kepler went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 9-2 victory over the Orioles.

Serving as the leadoff hitter, Kepler hit a two-run homer off Tanner Scott in the seventh inning and added a solo shot in the eighth inning off Jimmy Yacabonis. The homers were his fifth and sixth of the season. Kepler now has three homers in his last two games and is batting .263 with 15 RBI.