Kepler went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the White Sox.

The 26-year-old outfielder's career year continues. Kepler has gone deep four times in the last six games, and he's now slashing .262/.334/.535 on the year with 27 homers and 70 RBI -- both already personal bests, with 59 games left on the Twins' schedule.

