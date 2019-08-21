Kepler went 2-for-5 with a homer, a double and three RBI while scoring three times in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

Kepler kicked off the scoring for Minnesota with a two-run blast to right field in the third inning and plated another run with a double in the eighth. The lefty leads the homer-happy Twins with 34 long balls this season while slashing .256/.337/.537 with 84 RBI in 526 plate appearances.