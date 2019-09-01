Kepler went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Saturday in the Twins' 10-7 loss to the Tigers.

Kepler shook off a knee injury to start both of the Twins' first two games of the series in Detroit, recording two-hit performances in both outings. With his knee responding well to playing on back-to-back days, he'll stick in the lineup in center field for Sunday's afternoon contest.