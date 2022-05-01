Kepler went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Rays.

The 29-year-old didn't even start the game, but after coming on as a defensive sub in the sixth inning, Kepler still had time to contribute an RBI single in the seventh and a two-run blast off Javy Guerra in the ninth, his fifth homer through 21 contests. Kepler is having a strong start to the season thanks largely to a significant improvement in his plate discipline, as his .372 OBP, 12.8 percent walk rate and 15.4 percent strikeout rate are all on pace to be career bests.