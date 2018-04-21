Twins' Max Kepler: Slugs fourth home run
Kepler went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Rays.
It looked like Kepler had played hero with his ninth-inning blast, putting the Twins on top 7-6, but Fernando Rodney and Zach Duke combined to hand the game back to Tampa. Kepler now has four home runs in 14 games to go along with a solid .289/.396/.622 slash line, and his 8:5 BB:K hints at a big improvement in his plate discipline that could support a higher level of production than he's shown in the past.
