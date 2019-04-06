Kepler went 1-for-5, hitting a two-run homer in a 10-4 loss to Phillies on Friday.

The 26-year-old is still hitting .200 (5-for-25), but he got rid of the goose egg in the home run category. Kepler also has four RBI and two runs scored this season. He hit 20 home runs for the first time last year, but he had 19 bombs in 2017. Kepler should be in the 20-homer neighborhood again if healthy this season.

