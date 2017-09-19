Kepler is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, according to Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Kepler has frequently been held out against left-handed starters this year -- unsurprising given that he owns just a .375 OPS against them in 2017 -- but manager Paul Molitor will give him the start in right field Tuesday even though southpaw CC Sabathia is on the bump for the opponent. Kepler will occupy the ninth spot in the Twins' batting order.