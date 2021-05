Kepler's absence Friday against the Royals is due to a lingering hamstring issue, but the Twins hope he can avoid the injured list, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Kepler missed a game due to the injury in mid-May and dealt with an unspecified injury Monday, which now appears to be the same hamstring problem. The Twins intend to manage him carefully for now, giving him frequent rest, but it's certainly possible the problem reaches the point where a trip to the injured list is required.