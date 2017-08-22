Twins' Max Kepler: Still out with illness
Kepler (illness) is out of Tuesday's lineup against the White Sox, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
This will be his second missed game due to the illness. Eddie Rosario will slide over to right field while Ehire Adrianza gets the start in left field. Kepler is hitting .252/.317/.439 on the season, but is slumping a little (.680 OPS) in the second half.
