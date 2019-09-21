Kepler (shoulder) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Royals.

Kepler has been day-to-day for a week now, since he aggravated his shoulder while playing both ends of last Saturday's doubleheader. It's frustrating for fantasy owners, but that's just the harsh reality of September, with teams not forced to make IL moves. Tests came back clean earlier in the week, so there's hope that Kepler is not too far off.

More News
Our Latest Stories