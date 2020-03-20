Play

Kepler hit .158 with one double, two walks and four strikeouts in 21 plate appearances this spring.

He got a late start to Grapefruit League play after battling a back injury at the start of camp -- he ended 2019 dealing with a shoulder injury. These spring struggles came in a tiny sample, so there is no cause for concern. He should be well rested and fully healthy when play resumes.

More News
Our Latest Stories