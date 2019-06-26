Twins' Max Kepler: Sustains elbow bruise
Kepler was diagnosed with a right elbow contusion after leaving Tuesday's game versus the Rays, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Kepler was hit on the right elbow by a 95-mph fastball during the fifth inning and was subsequently removed from the contest. The 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the severity of the issue is determined. Jake Cave is likely to work in center field should Kepler miss any time.
