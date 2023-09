Kepler went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Angels.

Kepler mashed a two-run shot to right center field in the seventh to give the Twins some breathing room by putting them up 6-3. Sunday was his third multi-hit effort in the last seven games but just his second home run of the month. The 30-year-old leads the team with 23 long balls on the year and is now slashing .253/.324/.475 with 62 RBI, 67 runs and a 42:103 BB:K in 472 plate appearances.