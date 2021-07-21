Kepler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a steal in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to the White Sox.

Kepler got the Twins on the board with a solo shot to right field off of Dallas Keuchel in the second inning. The 28-year-old later notched a base hit in the eighth and swiped his eighth bag of the year. Kepler was hitless over his last five games entering Tuesday but was able to notch his fifth multi-hit effort this month and also recorded his first steal since June 21. He's had a pretty disappointing year overall, slashing .212/.300/.442 with 11 homers, 36 RBI, 32 runs scored, eight steals and a 26:55 BB:K over 247 plate appearances.