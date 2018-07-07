Twins' Max Kepler: Swats ninth homer
Kepler went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Orioles.
It's his ninth homer of the year and first since June 20, snapping a 14-game power drought during which Kepler slashed a woeful .208/.255/.250. The 25-year-old's .701 OPS on the season is only a slight dropoff from his performance over the last two years, making it tough to predict a second-half turnaround despite his physical tools.
