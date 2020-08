Kepler went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks and two stolen bases in Tuesday's extra-innings win over Milwaukee.

Kepler's forte is typically hitting for power, but he turned to his legs in Tuesday's victory, stealing second base in the third and fifth innings. The 27-year-old had only one stolen base coming into the game and was thrown out in five of six attempts last season. His career-high for thefts in a campaign is six, set in 2016 and matched in 2017.